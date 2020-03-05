The curious story of “Alice in Wonderland” is about to unfold at Falcon Ridge Middle School on March 12, 13 and 14.
Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. Community members are invited to enjoy this fanciful family-friendly presentation of a young girl’s journey into a wild and wacky Wonderland of adventure.
Alice is the young little sister, and sometimes it’s just plain hard to be the little sister. One sunny afternoon, while feeling particularly insignificant, Alice spots a peculiar little rabbit and decides to follow it. After Alice tumbles down a mysterious rabbit hole, she finds herself a little lost in a strange land where everyone is raving mad. With the help of a Cheshire Cat, an astute Caterpillar, and a righteous Humpty Dumpty, Alice must find her way home and finish discovering who she really is. This faithful version of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale reimagines the experience of Wonderland, and ends with an unexpected new twist.
This adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” was written by Michele L. Vacca with children’s theater groups in mind and has been modified with permission from the publisher, “Classics on Stage!” to accommodate the larger cast and crew of FRMS. The production involves a 40-member cast directed by Juliane Skaar and 27-member crew directed by Michael Skaar and Mara Berdahl.
“This show is one of the most fun tales we have ever produced. It is so much fun we can hardly wait for audiences to laugh along with us,” Skaar said.
Students will perform “Alice in Wonderland,” at Falcon Ridge Middle School, 12900 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley. Reserved seat tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for students can be purchased online at www.district196.org/FRMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.