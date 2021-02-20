Airgas has opened a new retail facility in Lakeville at 21229 Hamburg Ave.
This facility enables a step-change improvement in capabilities and service reach to key markets in the south metro and southern Minnesota and will encompass a variety of Airgas customer service avenues.
The new Lakeville store will co-locate with Red-D-Arc Welderentals, bringing customers a complete line of weld automation equipment available for sale, lease and rent. The Airgas team from the Savage branch will transfer to the new Lakeville store. The Lakeville location will also serve as the new metal fabrication hub for the area, complete with an Airgas weld repair center and a weld robotics test lab.
The location change enables Airgas to be closer to current and prospective customers in the area, including metal fabrication, construction, technology, university, health care and life science customers. In addition to a complete offering of industrial, medical, and specialty gases in all modes of supply, Airgas will also provide a full range of welding supplies and safety protection available for sale, along with propane tank exchanges and food grade CO2 tanks. Beyond its retail presence, the branch will also make local deliveries to serve customers throughout southern Minnesota.
The 18,000-square-foot location was built to accommodate growth and is stocked with a full complement of gases and hardgoods to meet customer needs. A team of 10 associates – from sales specialists to drivers – will serve customers from the location. This location will be supported by the new Airgas Air Separation Unit under construction in Cottage Grove, which will be the first new ASU in the area in more than three decades when it is completed in early 2021.
Airgas, an Air Liquide company, is a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals.
For more information about open positions, visit www.airgas.com/company/careers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.