To the editor:

I was very happy to read that the Lakeville Area School District has banned the display of Black Lives Matter signs in school buildings. It is a political statement and politics does not belong in tax-funded institutions. Of course Black lives matter along with Blue lives, Red lives and everybody else. I believe there are ways to deal with racial issues in a safe, positive environment for all people without using or displaying a sign from one specific group – especially with taxpayer funds.

Crystal Brown

Lakeville

Load comments