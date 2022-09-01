Working at the Heritage Center where the Lakeville Active Adults conduct many of their activities has given Renee Brekken a front row seat to see what retirement might hold for her.
Brekken, who became the Active Adults coordinator six years ago, liked what she saw.
“Watching you embrace your retirement has inspired me to put in my notice,” Brekken told its members this summer and she had her final “working day” at the Heritage Center on Wednesday.
She said it won’t be so much as a good-bye. More like a “see ya later,” as she plans to be back as a participant in Active Adults activities.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Heritage Center – especially getting to know you creative, passionate, energetic, caring people. I hope I have made some positive impact during my time here. You have certainly left a long lasting, positive impression on me,” she said.
In retirement, she said she’s looking forward to spending more time with family (especially her father in northern Minnesota and her three little grandchildren) and pursuing some of her hobbies.
Brekken will be replaced by Bridget Samson, formerly the director of the Apple Valley Senior and Event Center.
Brekken took some time out recently to answer some questions from the newspaper in advance of her retirement.
When you were hired do you recall why you wanted the job?
I wasn’t looking for a different job at that time but really felt drawn to work with seniors. I felt it was where I was supposed to be at that time in my career and was happy the city of Lakeville hired me for the position. My first job out of college was providing therapeutic recreation for seniors and now I’m ending my career working with them again. I’ve come full circle.
What changes have been implemented in senior programming since that time?
Our current membership has grown to an all-time high of 1,300. We offer more activities both outdoor and indoors. We went from one book club to three. We added bocce ball and bean bags, science and WWII discussion groups. We have a Music Jams group made up of seniors with all sorts of musical talents. With this growth, we utilize our space more efficiently within the Heritage Center to accommodate the programs.
What are your fondest memories of your work there?
No specific memories other than getting to know the people, which I have genuinely enjoyed. I have learned so much from our active adults. They have wisdom and also like to have fun. I have laughed every day at work (except during COVID). My co-workers at the Heritage Center have been exceptional and we worked so well as a team.
What accomplishments are you most proud of?
In 2017 we started a membership open house as a way to introduce prospective and current members to the Lakeville Area Active Adults program. Ages 50-plus can come and talk to all of our group leaders about what the activities entail. It is a great event to showcase our programs and introduce people to all that Lakeville Active Adults has to offer. It is offered annually in April.
The pandemic shut down the operation for quite some time. How did you help keep seniors engaged during that time? How did you make changes to operations once restrictions were lifted?
The pandemic was a challenging time for both staff and the seniors. Keeping active is so important for older adults. The staff all pitched in to call seniors at home and check in on them. We created online activities and exercises for them to do at home. When we welcomed the seniors back to the Heritage Center, we all took up the attitude of “How can we make this work?” We placed chairs 6 feet apart, passed around playing cards on a serving tray and some groups met outdoors. The Heritage Center was there for whenever the members were ready to come back.
Did the shutdown shine a light on how important the Heritage Center is to so many people? How does that make you feel?
I am extremely thankful to the administration at the city of Lakeville recognizing the need of seniors to get back to participating in programs and socializing. Isolation is very detrimental to seniors. The Heritage Center opened back up and offered activities long before many other senior centers in the metro area. Not everyone was comfortable returning but many people were more than ready to come back to the Heritage Center. I don’t think we have taken much for granted since then.
Anything else?
I am really going to miss working at the Heritage Center but hope to participate in some of the great programs offered. The seniors have really made retirement look inviting. I can’t wait to try it out!
