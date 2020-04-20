Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared that we have made great progress and the model he is using now reflects a lower COVID-19 infection curve, we have pushed out the peak and our health care system has significantly improved their preparation. We also know that our hard work as part of Dakota County has accomplished the same result. Thank you all for working together to achieve this outcome.
However, our work is not done. The governor extended the “stay at home” Executive Order until May 4. This is very challenging for us all, from our personal lives to our businesses.
I want you to know that you are not alone. We are in this together. And we are #LakevilleStrong.
Together let us continue to follow the guidelines of physical distancing, washing our hands, wearing a face mask when appropriate and identifying creative ways to stay socially connected (phone calls, video meetings, virtual happy hours, church online, etc.).
City services
I can assure you our city continues to be fully open for business. Our police and fire departments are responding to calls, clean water flows out of our taps and our park open spaces and trails are open (please continue to follow guidelines and ensure your safety). The development review team continues approving building permits and doing inspections (with some being done by video) and our liquor stores remain open with new health and safety procedures.
Business
Thank you all for supporting our local business community; from dining takeout, to home maintenance items, to food, to professional services. This is a very difficult time. Thankfully, there are many options for support – federal and state – to help weather this storm. Defying trends, several businesses are thriving and hiring. And thank you to the many businesses that are adapting to produce personal protective equipment, sanitizer and increasing services for things like food packaging and delivering goods by rail/truck.
That said, we have businesses that have been closed during this time. This is obviously incredibly challenging. While furloughed employees are supported during this time with expanded unemployment payments, and loan/grant programs for businesses are available, the bottom line is we must get our Lakeville businesses that are closed, back to work. The time is now to begin working together to develop proposals identifying healthy and safe ways to operate and advocate for approval to reopen. The city, with the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce and others, have partnered to explore ways to advance this forward. If you have ideas, please contact me at danderson@lakevillemn.gov. We should not wait until May 4 to begin planning for bringing our economy back to life, we need to begin to consider a pathway now.
Community members
Thank you for being responsible to our friends and neighbors by following suggested guidelines. I recognize this is difficult, but we must remember this is an extremely contagious disease with no vaccine. So, while the desire for group sports is strong, or gathering with the neighbors on the deck, we simply must figure out ways to connect that keep us physically distanced. I also want to commend you for your civil and respectful way to communicate reminders to your neighbors of the guidelines. Sometimes we forget; sometimes, we just ignore; but again, we are making progress! Let’s not lose the momentum.
One of the significant impacts of this situation can be the challenge and heartache of mental illness. I am an advocate to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health. It is natural to feel stress during this time. If you are lonely, scared, overwhelmed, need help with something, wonder about the health of a loved one, whatever it is, please, again I say please, get in touch with a neighbor, friend, work colleague, pastor, counselor, call your work EAP program, or in urgent situation, call the Dakota County Crisis Response Unit at 952-891-7171. We must take care of ourselves during this time.
In closing, I want to give a specific call out to our public safety teams and their continued exemplary work supporting our city; to our faith communities, for their creativity in offering opportunities for social connection with physical distance; for community organizations and their support of those in unfortunate situations; to our three school districts for “retooling” education and helping us all become educators of our children; and finally, thank you to all 65,000 of us that call Lakeville home, for your personal commitment to follow the guidelines.
Whether pandemic or Pan-O-Prog, we know how to come together. Let’s keep up the good work! #LakevilleStrong
Douglas P. Anderson is the mayor of Lakeville. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
