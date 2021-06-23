Girls lacrosse team makes big impression
Rosemount’s girls lacrosse players don’t have to worry about others having high expectations for them next season. They’re taking care of that themselves.
By playing in the state tournament for the first time in school history, “they got a little taste of what we’re capable of,” coach Kelsey Long said. “They knew we were a great team but they didn’t realize how great of a team we were. This is a really exciting moment for us and I think now they’re all extra-committed.”
Rosemount finished 14-5 after defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10-7 in the state third-place game June 18. In a tournament with several repeat qualifiers, the Irish were newcomers.
“I think we showed the rest of the lacrosse community we are one of the best,” said junior captain Emma Duchscherer.
Now, the challenge is to do it again. The Irish had only one senior on the roster, goalie Madisen Myers. They’ll start next season as one of the top-ranked teams in the state and expectations will be sky-high. Long said she believes the Irish will adjust.
“Even going back to our section championship game, there were a lot of nerves for girls who haven’t played in games that meant so much,” Long said. “I think that can only help us as we continue to build our program so we can get first-place medals instead of third-place medals.”
Still, there are few guarantees in the South Suburban Conference, which had the top three finishers in the state tournament. Prior Lake defeated Lakeville South 15-7 in the championship game June 18. Lakeville South advanced to the title game with a 10-9 victory over Rosemount one day earlier.
Rosemount’s five losses were to teams ranked in the top three in the state – Prior Lake (twice), Lakeville South (twice) and Edina.
The Irish allowed five consecutive Lakeville South goals in the first half of the state semifinals, falling behind 6-4 at halftime. They tied the Cougars 7-7 on a goal by Allie Mackinac with 10 minutes, 59 seconds remaining. South responded again, scoring three of the next four and putting the Irish in a hole from which they couldn’t emerge.
“One thing we noticed in games like that was the opponent would go on long scoring runs and we just needed to stop that momentum earlier,” Long said.” Another big thing was making sure if the other team made any mistakes that we capitalized. That kind of happened to us the opposite way. Any mistake we made, the teams we lost to really capitalized.”
Sayla Lotysz scored three goals against Lakeville South, while Duchscherer and Ava Whelan had two goals each.
Lotysz had three goals and two assists in the third-place game against BSM. Duchscherer, Whelan and Mackinac scored twice each as the Irish pulled away late in the second half, scoring four of the game’s last five goals.
Seven Rosemount players scored at least 16 goals this season. Lotysz, Whelan and Duchscherer each had more than 50.
“We’re not a team that will depend on just one person,” Duchscherer said. “We have a very team-first mindset, especially on offense. We’re very patient and can make adjustments when we need to.”
Rosemount’s captain said that should serve the Irish well next season now that they have experienced success. Expectations are to be embraced, not avoided.
“I think we’ll welcome them,” Duchscherer said. “They’re just a new challenge for next year so we can keep pushing each other to get better.”
