Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, KARE 11, and Minnesota Computers for Schools are once again partnering for Tech Drive Tuesday to ensure that Minnesota students have the technology they need to stay connected and be successful this coming school year.
The Tech Drive is scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, 1642 Diffley Road.
This event is a way to create more digital equity as it allows for computer equipment to be re-housed and repurposed for students of all ages.
To further support local students, for every useable laptop donated (five years old or newer), the Affinity Plus Foundation will donate $150 to Minnesota Computers for Schools to purchase another repurposed computer for a student or school in your community.
The donation event will be contactless and outdoors the branch parking lot.
Future Tuesday Tech Drive locations include Aug. 3 in St. Paul, 175 West Lafayette Frontage Road; and Aug. 10 in Lakeville, 17555 Kenwood Trail West.
