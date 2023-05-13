Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, which has locations in Lakeville and Eagan, said that more than 2,300 Polar Plunge participants took advantage of the credit union’s charitable promotion offer to get a $50 donation toward their $75 fundraising minimum, by signing up using its custom promo code.
Plungers that used the code “AffinityPlus” at registration went on to raise over $830,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota this year, surpassing its prior record of $785,000 raised by 2,200 plungers in 2022. As part of this promotion, Affinity Plus will make a direct donation to the organization for more than $115,000. All funds will go toward supporting year-round athletic and health-based programs, leadership and advocacy training, and inclusive school programs for people with intellectual disabilities across the state.
“As longtime supporters of Special Olympics Minnesota, we were so excited to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the iconic Polar Plunge event by helping thousands of plungers get a head start on their fundraising efforts,” said Dave Larson, Affinity Plus CEO. “I’m equally proud of our employees all across the state for their commitment to this incredible cause.”
In addition to the kick start campaign, over 160 Affinity Plus employees joined in on the fun by taking the plunge in 13 Minnesota communities and raising more than $67,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.
