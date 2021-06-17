Applications for next Partners in Policymaking course due July 9
Eagan’s Deqa Farah, along with 22 other Minnesotans, recently completed the nine-month training for advocacy and leadership skills with Partners in Policymaking.
The training will be offered again in September for eight training sessions specifically for parents raising children with disabilities and adults with disabilities who are Minnesota residents. The goal is the provide thorough training in disability law and policy.
Applications for the next class are due July 9.
Farah, who has a son with autism, felt the cumulative impact of the experiences was life changing.
Farah considered that the speakers, self-advocates, mock exercises and legal education were valuable in helping her become a better advocate and planner for her son’s future.
She said one speaker said that “we are all one banana peel away from caring about the rights of people with disabilities.”
Farah recommends Partners to anyone who values human life, dignity and the pursuit of a just and equitable world for people with disabilities.
There is no cost for this nationally recognized leadership training. Starting in September and ending in May, eight sessions are presented over a period of nine months.
“We aim for self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies. This will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
This leadership training brings in national and state experts and uses group participation to emphasize learning. Over the 35-year history, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have participated.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, the first weekend session for the 2021-2022 program year is Sept. 17-18.
Applications https://mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class39/index.html are due by July 9.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information, or to get an application form, apply online at PartnersinPolicymaking.com or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.