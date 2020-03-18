On March 16, East Lake Elementary School invited parents on Facebook to share photos of how their students were celebrating a “virtual spirit week.”
With March 17 being pajama day and Tuesday being St. Patrick’s Day, over 20 photos of children dressed in pajamas and green clothing were posted in the comments of the Lakeville school’s post.
It’s one of the ways some schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District have continued to engage families in the midst of school closures due to the coronavirus. Others have posted videos of a school staff member reading a story and demonstrating “distance drumming” or provided information about free educational resources.
Every facet of public life has been touched by the potential spread of a virus that has been causing mild to severe illnesses in hundreds of thousands of people across the world and more than 7,000 deaths, as of Tuesday including 60 infections and no deaths in Minnesota.
It started with the slow trickle of event cancellations on Thursday, the closure of facilities on Friday and Saturday and the state-ordered closure of schools March 18-27 on Sunday.
District 196 opted to cancel school two days earlier than the state order, though school buildings were open Monday to allow staff and families to pick up necessary items.
“We are all doing our best to adjust to our new daily realities. Please be patient as we do our best to maintain education and care for the health and welfare of our community’s children during this public health crisis,” Superintendent Mary Kreger said in a March 17 message to families. “Also, please share messages of hope and reassurance with our children, friends, family and neighbors that we will get through this sooner if we follow the advice of health professionals.”
The district offered grab-and-go meals at schools Monday, and Wednesday to Friday at sites that participate in the summer meals program. YMCA staff has been providing child care for children of health care and emergency workers at Cedar Park Elementary in Apple Valley and Oak Ridge Elementary in Eagan.
Teachers have not been providing instruction during the week of March 16 and spring break is scheduled for March 23-27.
Kreger said teachers have been busy preparing their plans and sharing ideas for implementing distance learning with students. The district planned to share more information this week with parents, guardians and students. Director of Communication Tony Taschner said the district uses Schoology as its learning management system, which is accessed by middle school and high school teachers, students and family.
“Distance learning is more complicated with elementary students and students receiving special education services, but we are working on plans for all students. More details to come on that,” Taschner said March 17.
Most district and school staff are working remotely and communicating with email until further notice. Building maintenance and custodial staff are doing a deep clean at all schools and offices in the district, according to Kreger.
When asked if district leaders are speaking to lawmakers about making changes to the school calendar in response to the school closings, Taschner he believed Kreger intended to give legislators the same update about the district families got and make those types of requests.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
