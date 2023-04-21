Two Apple Valley men face additional charges in connection to a shooting incident that killed 49-year-old Michelle McGill in Apple Valley in July 2022.

Willie John Selmon II, 40 and Billy Joe Pryor, Jr., 25, both of Apple Valley, have been charged with one count of second-degree murder – with intent/ not premeditated after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in McGill’s driveway while McGill was sitting in a vehicle there at about 6:30 p.m. July 10, 2022.

