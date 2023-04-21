Two Apple Valley men face additional charges in connection to a shooting incident that killed 49-year-old Michelle McGill in Apple Valley in July 2022.
Willie John Selmon II, 40 and Billy Joe Pryor, Jr., 25, both of Apple Valley, have been charged with one count of second-degree murder – with intent/ not premeditated after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in McGill’s driveway while McGill was sitting in a vehicle there at about 6:30 p.m. July 10, 2022.
Both men were also charged in connection with the case in 2022.
The other charges against Selmon are for use of a dangerous weapon with substantial bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm. Pryor’s other charges are for second-degree assualt and possession of a pistol without a permit.
Selmon appeared in Dakota County District Court for the second-degree murder charge on April 20 and Pryor appeared in court on the murder charge on April 21. Selmon’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 15 while Pryor’s next next court date is set for May 3.
According Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Pryor started shooting at Selmon, McGill’s ex-boyfriend, who was sitting in a second vehicle in the driveway on the 900 block of Oriole Drive on July 10. Selmon then exited the vehicle and ran toward the opposite side of McGill’s vehicle as Pryor and Selmon exchanged gunfire.
When police officers arrived, they observed the deceased McGill lying next to a vehicle in the driveway and Pryor was found outside the residence.
Selmon fled the scene and went to the hospital to seek medical attention for gunshot wounds to his head. Selmon was transported to another hospital where officers took a statement from him.
Selmon stated he was at McGill’s residence to obtain some of his personal property and after returning to his vehicle Pryor told Selmon he had a gun.
Selmon said Pryor then fired shots and hit Selmon in the face.
Selmon said he exited his vehicle and ran to the front of McGill’s vehicle believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them.
An autopsy was performed and it was determined McGill suffered 10 gunshot wounds.
Bullet holes were found in the home located to the south of the driveway consistent with the direction Pryor was running and Selmon was shooting. There were people in the home as the shooting took place, according to the release.
