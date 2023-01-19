Additional charges will be filed against a 32-year-old St. Louis Park man after the Tuesday death of an infant boy who was born after his mother was fatally shot in Lakeville on Jan. 8.
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a Jan. 10 statement that Donte Rapheal McCray would face additional charges if the child died. The boy was delivered by caesarean section after his mother, Kyla Bianca O’Neal (Fletcher), was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition having suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.
The family reported that the boy, who was named Messiah, was taken off life support Tuesday night, according to news reports.
“This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident,” Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson told Bring Me the News on Wednesday. “We’re proud of all of the efforts that went into giving this baby a chance at life, from the first responders at the original incident to medical staff providing care and support throughout the past several days.”
O’Neal, 31, of St. Louis Park was pregnant with McCray’s child at the time of the shooting in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse, 9800 217th St. W., at approximately 6:51 p.m. Jan. 8.
McCray told police that he was trying to clear rounds of ammunition out of a gun when the gun accidentally discharged, striking O’Neal.
Prior to the shooting, video surveillance showed that O’Neal was driving a vehicle in the parking lot with McCray running alongside it with the rear passenger door open. When the victim pulled the vehicle into a parking spot, it backed up, and the door struck McCray.
McCray admitted to police that he was angry the door hit him and he raised the gun, pointed it at O’Neal and pulled the trigger, the complaint said.
He claimed that he did not know there was still a round in the chamber of the gun when he pointed it and shot it, the complaint said.
After being called to the scene, first responders attempted to save O’Neal’s life before she was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
The medical examiner said the cause of her death at 7:55 p.m. was a gunshot wound of the neck.
McCray was on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The complaint said McCray and O’Neal had a dispute earlier in the day when McCray rushed at her, and the two had to be separated by another person.
McCray allegedly said to O’Neal at the time that he would “kill” her, according to a witness. About 20 minutes after the dispute, O’Neal went to McCray’s relative’s house to pick him up to bring him to work in Lakeville.
A GoFundMe campaign was started to support the family of O’Neal.
She leaves behind her three other children, ages 10, 7 and 2.
The page has a goal to raise $20,000. It had raised over $13,000 as of Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.