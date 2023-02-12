The following activities are planned through the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000 or rosemountmn.gov.
Preschool Snow Day – Ages 3-6 with an adult buddy can learn about snow and winter through a variety of activities and games for early learners 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 24, at Schwarz Pond Park. These are activities that adults can do at home with their children. We will be building with snow, playing games with snow, making snow art, and doing snow science. Dress for the weather as most of the time will be spent outdoors. Cost is $24 per child/adult pair and $12 per additional child. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 17.
YOGA 50-plus – Join certified instructors Stacey Popp (Tuesdays) and Lori Kampa (Thursdays) 1-2 p.m. at the Steeple Center, Room 200, to learn proper breathing and gentle postures to enhance physical strength and mobility. Chairs are available and can be used to adapt poses. The class environment aims to promote peaceful, joyful and healthy individuals. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. Cost is $30/session (four classes). Register by one week prior to session start.
Tuesday – Session 3: March 7-28; Session 4: April 4-25. Thursday – Session 3: March 2-30 (skip March 23); Session 4: April 6-27.
