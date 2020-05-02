Several years ago, Dr. Eugene Cohen of Cornell University wrote an article about his most advanced research on the aging brain. He concluded that groups who participated in the theater arts showed the best results in improving both overall health and brain fitness.
Some of these health benefits include fewer doctor appointments, fewer hospitalizations, reduced medication, fewer falls, less depression, and reduced overall health care costs. These theater arts groups also reported greater happiness, greater social contact, and a growing number of new friends.
After reading Cohen’s article, and under the leadership of Rosemount Area Arts Council Chairwoman Jeanne Schwartz, several RAAC members decided to form a senior theater group.
Upon completing additional research and networking, RAAC decided to go forward with the idea. RAAC applied for and received a $10,000 Learning Grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, and the Second Act Players of Rosemount was formed.
SAP is meant for people age 50 and older, and gives them an opportunity to learn about and become involved in all aspects of the theater. The Learning Grant was used to offer a variety of special classes, including script reading, analysis introduction to stage movement and dance. It was also used to send SAP members to see regional theater productions, which included meeting directors, cast members and backstage tours to provide further insight.
The SAP organizing committee was fortunate to have two members with extensive theater experience, Charlotte Kodner and Keith Reed. They eagerly taught some of the first classes and directed the first three skits performed by the group.
SAP has grown to offer multiple opportunities for all levels of experience. For those interested in being on stage, there are short skits, Reader’s Theater, full productions and other forms of entertainment. Not everything requires memorization of lines. For those interested in working behind the scenes, there are numerous ways to be involved, including stage construction, lighting, costumes, tech crew and more.
New members are always welcome.
“It is truly a blessing to have been introduced to and become a member of SAP,” said Kathy Henry, who joined the group a year ago. “This is such a delightful organization where actors and members are a team. We learn together, we laugh together, we support each other, and we are strong together.”
As SAP has grown, so have the experiences of some of the original members.
“I’ve been a member of SAP since 2016,” Anita Hoffman said. “I had no theatrical experience but wanted to try it. I took a few classes that were offered and I met other people who were interested in theater, too.”
Other SAP members say they have formed great friendships, are enjoying retirement, have gained confidence in public speaking and are feeling healthier than ever.
Some have gone from acting in short skits to acting in full productions.
The group puts on two full theatrical productions a year.
“Reunited” is the next one scheduled for Aug. 6-8 at the Steeple Center in Rosemount. It was written by Penny Petersen and will be directed by Shelley Wolf. It is about four sorority sisters who get together every 10 years for a week of fun and frolic in Arizona. Though they’re supposed to be sunbathing, swimming and playing bridge, the gathering does not go as planned. For more information on “Reunited,” see secondactplayers.com/reunited.
SAP has an outreach program that performs at senior centers, senior residences, and venues throughout the south metro area. The outreach shows are designed in the style of an old-time radio show. They include celebrity interviews by Hedda Hopper, short skits, singing and a few old commercials.
The group has also taken part in the RAAC ArtBlast, a week-long festival of entertainment in June in Rosemount, which has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the nights of Art Blast has highlighted SAP at the Steeple Center, where participants have performed in short skits, Reader’s Theater or other forms of entertainment.
SAP plans to offer classes in the fall, including Script Writing and Improvisation, with others to be added. Anyone is welcome to sign up.
Those with questions about SAP or the Outreach Program, or would like to be added to the SAP mailing list, contact them by sending an email to secondactplayers@gmail.com.
SAP is interested to receive suggestions of theater arts classes to offer in the future. SAP invites people to join who are interested in acting, writing, stage management, costuming, set construction, lighting, and more.
For more information, visit the SAP website at secondactplayers.com or call 952-432-8496.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.