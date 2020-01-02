To the editor:
As the medical director of Sage Prairie Recovery and Clinic in Eagan, as well as a parent and Eagan resident, I’m eager to see that our community does all that it can to reduce the harm caused by tobacco, especially in light of the youth vaping epidemic. That’s why I was glad to learn that the city of Eagan is considering raising the tobacco sales age to 21. I hope that the Eagan City Council will pass this law to protect our youth from these dangerous products and prevent future generations from a lifetime of tobacco addiction and disease.
The youth vaping epidemic in our country spans from middle schools to college campuses. It’s not surprising that e-cigarettes are popular among teens. They are the new tech gadget, and come in bright colors, an array of flavors, and can be used without anyone noticing, including teachers. Many kids aren’t even aware that e-cigarettes contain nicotine. No amount of nicotine is safe for youth. Nicotine harms the developing adolescent brain and puts youth at risk for a lifetime of addiction. I often see vaping as the initial drug used by teens.
Raising the sales age to 21 to purchase vaping devices and other tobacco products from retailers in our community will have a major impact on youth access. It also sends a message to Big Tobacco that our community values health over tobacco industry profits.
The city of Eagan can pass an ordinance like 56 other Minnesota cities have done to protect youth from ever starting to use these dangerous products. These types of local and state Tobacco 21 laws paved the way for the recent federal Tobacco 21 legislation that will soon become law. But the federal government has been slow to act even during this e-cigarette epidemic. Meanwhile, millions more youth have become addicted to nicotine. Leaders at all levels of government including the lawmakers in our city and state should continue to pass lifesaving tobacco prevention policies without delay.
Anne Pylkas
Eagan
