Voters will cast ballots in two state elections in 2022. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Registered voters can cast their ballot one of three ways — with an absentee ballot, by early voting or in person.
Absentee voting started Friday, June 24, for the primary election. You may request an absentee ballot, complete it according to the enclosed instructions and return it in the envelopes provided. Absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day.
Early voting for the primary election is available Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. to Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. You can cast your ballot and feed it directly into a ballot counter at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings or at your city hall.
You can cast your ballot in person on Election Day. Polling place hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Find your polling place, register to vote and check your registration, and apply for an absentee ballot at MNvotes.org.
Register to vote
Eligible voters can register to vote by completing and submitting a voter registration application at least 21 days before an election, or they can wait to register at the polling place on Election Day.
Go to the MNvotes.org website to find out if you are registered to vote at your current address. Registration may be submitted online at MNvotes.org.
Redistricting
Redistricting is the process of redrawing election district boundaries every 10 years after the census. Redistricting was completed this spring.
New Dakota County Board of Commissioner districts and Soil and Water Conservation districts were adopted by the Dakota County Board in April. The new districts will be used for the primary and general elections. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search redistricting.
Election dates
Important 2022 election dates include:
• Tuesday, Aug. 2: Early in-person voting begins for the primary election
• Tuesday, Aug. 9: Primary election
• Friday, Sept. 23: Absentee voting begins for the Nov. 8 general election
• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Early in-person voting begins for the general election
