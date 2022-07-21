lv trophy

 Photo submitted

Mother-daughter running the longtime fixture in the community 

Kathy Harmer and Sara Martin are a mother-daughter team who are the new owners of Lakeville Trophy at 21017 Heron Way, Suite 109, in Lakeville. 

