Mother-daughter running the longtime fixture in the community
Kathy Harmer and Sara Martin are a mother-daughter team who are the new owners of Lakeville Trophy at 21017 Heron Way, Suite 109, in Lakeville.
The two, who have an extensive family background in Lakeville, purchased the business on Nov. 1.
The business specializes in sports awards, which has helped it branch out into unusual areas such as creating those for fantasy football leagues and corporate awards.
They can create awards in a whole range of shapes and sizes and for many different occasions.
Lakeville Trophy also creates promotional product for businesses that include signs, nametags, and banners.
To connect with them, Lakeville Trophy is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 12-5 p.m. Friday, and Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment.
The business can be reached at 952-469-3323 or online at http://www.lakevilletrophy.com.
Harmer and Martin took some time out recently to respond to some questions from the newspaper. Following are their responses.
What are the basic services or products that you provide?
Personalized awards, trophies, plaques, medals, specialty items, banners, signage.
What is a product or service you provide that many people would be surprised to know?
In addition to the awards and trophies we can personalize many unique gift items such as cutting boards, wood welcome signs and leather key chains as well as full color printing on sublimation products such as drinkware, license plates, signs and name badges.
What kind of civic involvement is the company or its employees involved in?
Since purchasing the company Nov. 1 we have been concentrating on learning every aspect of the business and providing a seamless transition to our customers. At this time we’re involved in the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce and plan to expand our civic involvement as time allows in the future.
What is the most rewarding part about being involved in your field? Why?
We have meet so many great people that have let us know how grateful they are that we purchased the company and continue to provide our services to the surrounding communities. Also knowing that the products we produce bring joy to the recipients of all ages.
Why do you like having your business located where it is?
Lakeville has a strong sense of community and it’s conveniently located for our customers.
What is your background the area?
We both grew up and continue to live in the Lakeville area. Our family roots in the Lakeville area go back many generations.
How will you strive to maintain a thriving business?
By continuing the tradition of providing exceptional products and service to our customers.
What advice do you have for other business owners either in your own field or generally?
We are too new in this field to offer advice at this time.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
