Over 500 Eastview High School math and work study students took part in the Hour of Code on Dec. 9 in the learning commons to kick off the school’s National Computer Science Education Week activities.

Representatives from nine companies shared their experiences in the computer science field before the students spent time on coding activities on iPads at the Hour of Code website. Other planned activities throughout the week include students being able to make their own binary bracelet after school and a demonstration by the gaming club.

Karla Sonnenberg, information and technology specialist, said the week helps challenge students to consider how technology affects careers they are likely to pursue and whether they design technology and software to affect the world.

