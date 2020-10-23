Students at Oak Hills Elementary School in the Lakeville Area School District participated in a walk-a-thon on Oct. 12. A group of third-grade girls were really pumped up for the event, while a pair of first-graders were all smiles, too.
A walk in the sun at Oak Hills Elementary
- Photos from Oak Hills Twitter
