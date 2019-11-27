The Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Know the Truth prevention program visited Apple Valley High School Nov. 11 and 12.

Know the Truth presenters spoke to about 150 10th-grade students about the dangers of substances, misconceptions students may have and shared their personal stories of substance abuse and recovery. On the second day, students were able to break into small groups and share more in depth about things they may be struggling with, ask questions and hear other personal stories, said Sadie Holland, prevention program manager.

Tags

Load comments