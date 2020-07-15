The Dakota County Fair hosted the first of its Fair Food Weekends July 11-12 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. On Saturday, just before 1 p.m., community members waited in long lines to get fair food items including cheese curds, mini doughnuts and soft pretzels. Other Fair Food Weekend events are slated to run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25-26 and Aug. 1-2 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W. in Farmington. For more information and updates, visit the Dakota County Fair’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dakota-County-Fair-149806580626.

Tags

Load comments