To the editor:
Two months have passed since the forewarned tragedy on Diffley Road near Northview Elementary School. In mid-November, it was discovered this area was already designated a school zone. The three entities – School District 196, city of Eagan, and Dakota County – are aware of this significant fact, yet their continued inactions to slow down traffic in this school zone and create a much-needed pedestrian crosswalk at Daniel Drive remain disturbing and questionable.
School zone signage could’ve been installed immediately, which means increased fines for speeding. With adequate police enforcement, it would not take long before drivers start to slow down. In other words, school zone signs plus police enforcement equals a safer Diffley Road, an improvement from what we have lived with for too long.
Why can’t District 196, city of Eagan, and Dakota County work together to at least figure out this simple equation? Meanwhile, drivers continue to excessively speed, run red lights, and ignore crosswalk laws, all of which compromise pedestrian safety. Are these three entities only trying to protect themselves? Why? Liability? Possibly, because for countless years they completely ignored valid safety issues along this stretch of Diffley Road.
Concerned citizens need to remember, actions speak much louder than words. In this case, “inactions” would be more fitting.
Theresa Eisele
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.