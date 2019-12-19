Advent is a season of hope and anticipation. Christmas is a time of joy and laughter. They both can become a time of loneliness, depression and fear for those who are dealing with loss.
Advent United Methodist Church and Easter Lutheran Church are partnering to offer A Quiet Christmas worship service Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. The service at Advent UMC, 3945 Lexington Ave. S. in
Eagan, seeks to provide a place of rest, peace and hope for those looking for comfort during an emotionally charged time.
The worship service is filled with music, singing, prayer, quiet reflection and candle light. Community members will come together seeking healing and room to share grief, sadness, loneliness, or confusion when these emotions often feel out of place during the holidays.
For more information, visit www.advent-umc.com.
