Century Middle School STEM students Eloise Godwin, Lee Jensen, and Cecilia Kinny designed a wheel that can be attached to table legs to move them around Kallie Bernier’s English classroom.

 Photo from Lakeville Area School District

Students in a Century Middle School STEM class have given one of their teachers the gift of flexible classroom furniture. They designed and created a simple way to add wheels to the bottom of tables, making them easier to move around into different configurations in the classroom.

Everything started when English teacher, Kallie Bernier, came to Jodie Bray’s seventh-grade STEM class with a request. She told the class she is always moving her classroom furniture around into different configurations for different lessons. Her furniture does not have wheels like some newer furniture in the district, making it a hassle to move around. Bernier and Bray challenged the students to come up with a cost-effective solution.

