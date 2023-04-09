Students in a Century Middle School STEM class have given one of their teachers the gift of flexible classroom furniture. They designed and created a simple way to add wheels to the bottom of tables, making them easier to move around into different configurations in the classroom.
Everything started when English teacher, Kallie Bernier, came to Jodie Bray’s seventh-grade STEM class with a request. She told the class she is always moving her classroom furniture around into different configurations for different lessons. Her furniture does not have wheels like some newer furniture in the district, making it a hassle to move around. Bernier and Bray challenged the students to come up with a cost-effective solution.
The students split up into teams and got to work using the engineering design process to come up with a solution to create an attachment that would make the tables easy to move. The students were also required to create a product that could be 3D-printed, would take less than three hours to print, and would be able to support the weight of a student.
The teams pitched their ideas to Bernier’s class, which voted on the best idea. The winning product was designed by Eloise Godwin, Lee Jensen, and Cecilia Kinny. Their design is a cylinder with a peg on top that fits inside the bottom of a hollow table leg. The bottom of the cylinder has a hole that fits a pegged wheel. Using four of these 3D-printed attachments, they were able to put a table on wheels.
“We had to revise our design around four times,” said Godwin.
“We had to get the measurements right so it would fit on this part of the wheel,” said Jensen. “Then we had to make the walls thicker so it could hold up more weight.”
“Learning how to do the measurements took awhile, like the diameter of the wheel pegs and the inside dimensions of the hollow table leg,” said Kinny.
“Then I remember we had problems where the plastic shrinks, so we had to size up the design so it could shrink down,” said Godwin.
On Wednesday, March 29, the three students delivered the first table in a very fun way. Jensen sat on top of the table as Godwin and Kinny rolled it into Bernier’s classroom. Bernier was so excited and thanked the students for their hard work. Following spring break, the team will 3D print enough attachments for the rest of the tables in the classroom.
