John Noltner, a storyteller and photographer who has worked on four continents gathering accounts of human courage, grace, and resilience, will have an exhibit A Peace of My Mind: American Stories from April 3-10 at Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan. The exhibit is open for viewing 6:30-8:30 p.m. every day and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.
Noltner’s work has appeared in National Geographic, Forbes, Midwest Living, and New York Daily News. He created A Peace of My Mind, a multimedia arts project that uses portraits and personal stories to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues. Using exhibits, workshops, lectures, and an on-site studio, A Peace of My Mind leads transformative experiences that help a polarized world rediscover the common humanity that connects us. A Peace of My Mind reflects Noltner’s belief that art and storytelling can help individuals, organizations and communities articulate their deepest values and encourage action toward building social capital and community connections.
The exhibit features 58 portraits and personal stories of reconciliation, peace and hope, gathered on a 40,000-mile road trip across the United States.
Exhibit is free and open to the public. Easter Lutheran is at 4200 Pilot Knob Road. Discussion guides are available for life groups, families, and youth groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.