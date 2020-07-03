To the editor:
When I walk past the pickle ball courts in my neighborhood park, I see an older generation of adults exercising and socializing. In a pre-pandemic world, this is a healthy and welcoming sight. However, we are in the midst of a global pandemic. What I see as a mother of three school-aged children is adults behaving irresponsibly. I see crowds of 20 to 30 people within a small area, not taking a precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I wonder how many of these folks have gotten sick, are sick or will become sick. I wonder what the parents of their grandchildren would think if they saw how they are behaving after months of keeping kids away for the sake of Grandpa’s health. Do they realize that this pandemic is still chugging along because of actions like theirs? As a mother of three children who should be in school, I wonder if they realize the personal toll this has taken on parents. If we have to continue distance learning in the fall, how many mothers and fathers will have to quit their jobs? How many people will stay on unemployment? We will not be buying new cars or going on vacations or going out to eat or building new homes. We will not be saving for retirement. Allowing this global pandemic to continue because of self-centered behavior will have a devastating effect on the economy for years. So to all of the pickle ballers, please take precautions. Spread out. Wash your hands. Don’t join the court when it is already full. The livelihoods of younger generations depend on your choices.
Molly Gehrke
Burnsville
