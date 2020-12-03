To the editor:
Staff columnist Keith Anderson’s recent column about Thanksgiving, Gov. Tim Walz, and the pandemic, while I’m sure positively intended, unfortunately succumbs to some of the misinformation and divisive trends which have increased in the last four years. Additionally, calling Walz “our enemy” is quite irresponsible. While I don’t always agree with Walz either, Anderson’s sensationalized complaining without offering constructive solutions is an easy way out.
Conversely, leadership is difficult. Walz is obligated to do what is best for the entire state of Minnesota. Like all leaders, not every decision he makes will be popular. Based on listening to health experts and business leaders, he dialed back (not a shutdown) some services and social guidelines. Of course no one wants this, but we are experiencing a generational pandemic. Many other (Republican) governors are taking similar steps (Iowa, North Dakota, Utah). Anderson also failed to mention that Walz is calling a special session to pass an emergency relief package to help businesses and workers.
Anderson also oversimplified his idyllic, albeit inaccurate, comparison to the first Thanksgiving. Yes, Native Americans (the Wampanoag Tribe specifically) helped some European settlers near Plymouth, Massachusetts. However, Anderson described only the “price that was paid” by the 102 colonists, and omitted the preceding years of Native American conflict, slavery, imprisonment, and the devastation by Europeans’ cholera, smallpox, and measles, not to mention subsequent centuries of overtaking Native American lands. Therefore his point is rendered moot.
During this pandemic, everyone has paid a price. My family is no exception. Under these exceptional pandemic circumstances, however, we must consider the bigger picture. If limiting gatherings can slow the ripple effect of spreading the virus and protect front-line workers, teachers, and our neighbors, while bridging the gap to when a vaccine is available and a return to normal can begin, that is a small, but worthy sacrifice to make.
As we face this unprecedented adversity, we will all be most successful when we take a constructive, problem-solving approach based on honesty, integrity, and empathy to create sustainable outcomes, as opposed to petty blaming and divisiveness.
Andrew Lundblad
Lakeville
