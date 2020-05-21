The Minnesota National Guard and Air Force Reserve honored those on the COVID-19 frontlines by flying over M Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville on Wednesday, May 13. One C-130 Hercules aircraft from the National Guard and one from the Air Force Reserve made the flyover pass.
