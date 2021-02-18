Apple Valley hosted activities for its 43rd annual Mid-Winter Fest Jan. 29-Feb. 7. This year’s activities looked a little different than in past years because of COVID-19 restrictions. The events included a virtual snowman contest where participants submitted photos of the snowmen made in their yard; Apple Valley police and fire scavenger hunt; disc golf at four local parks, a medallion hunt, Apple Valley and Eastview Hockey Association Mite Jamboree and a drive-up event with McGruff and Sparky. Recreation Supervisor Bill Bird said the medallion was hidden in one of Apple Valley’s 52 parks and had 50 participants. Six clues were posted on the Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook Page. Jonathan Palla found the medallion at Findlay Park after the sixth clue was posted. The drive-up event attracted 35 children. Apple Valley Parks and Recreation and the Apple Valley police and fire departments collaborated to create the program and be on site to greet families and provide a gift bag containing treats, games, crafts, toys, fire safety information, police and fire kitchen and office accessories and a free bowling certificate from Bogart’s, Bird said.
