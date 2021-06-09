Apple Valley High School’s class of 2021 gathered for the last time together during the school’s graduation commencement, Saturday, June 5, at Rosemount High School’s stadium. The ceremony had to be moved from Apple Valley this year due to the school’s grass football field being replaced with artificial turf. Principal Drew Mons noted that the 2021 ceremony was shortened because of the nearly 100-degree outside temperature at the time of the ceremony. Graduate Maxwell Gotter offered remarks and attendees heard music performed by the Valley Select Chorale. According to the school, approximately 430 students graduated from this class.

