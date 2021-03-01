The COVID-19 delayed North American/Midwestern Championships were played Jan. 22 and 23 in Minneapolis, and Kelly Lake of Apple Valley continued its domination of the 2020-21 season with its second consecutive NA Title. The Lakers controlled the action all weekend, never being seriously threatened en route to defending their NA crown. Kelly Lake beat top contenders Josal in pool play, Met X in the semis and the MN Chiefs in the final. Next up is the AEB Super Elite MN State Championships March 12-13, being played under IFBA rules, which allows checking.
