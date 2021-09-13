Eagan American Legion Post 594 and the Eagan Lions Club held a "Day of Remembrance" at Tribute and Memorial Plaza on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The event paid tribute to the 2,977 people who were killed when the World Trade Center in New York City and The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., were struck by three hijacked planes and a fourth plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Speakers during the event included Police Chief Roger New, Fire Chief Hugo Searle, Eagan High School teacher and veteran Paul Kovach and M Health Fairview EMS Deputy Chief Tom Dunn Jr.
9/11 'Day of Remembrance' held in Eagan
- Photos by Tad Johnson
