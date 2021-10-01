360 Communities receiving Armful of Love applications starting Oct. 7
360 Communities’ Armful of Love program invites families to participate in sharing the joy of the holiday season. Starting Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., Dakota County families who are financially unable to provide gifts for their children can visit https://360communities.org/resources/armful-of-love/ to apply for the program.
360 Communities Armful of Love needs gift sponsors
Local residents can help spread joy during the holiday season by providing retail store and grocery store gift cards for 360 Communities’ Armful of Love holiday gift program. The program aims to serve 800 families this year. Local residents can also make a financial contribution to the program and 360 Communities will purchase gift cards with the donations. No gift is too small. Visit https://360communities.org/resources/armful-of-love/ to give today.
