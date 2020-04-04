Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Burnsville-based 360 Communities with $4,477 to help increase its capacity of produce, proteins and other healthy foods.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide 360 Communities with refrigeration. 360 Communities is a multi-purpose human services organization, providing help in the moment and hope for the future to youth, families, and individuals in Dakota County. A new refrigerator will support 360 Communities’ efforts in providing clients with access to fresh produce and proteins.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. They support programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – volunteer run domestic violence shelters, homeless programs in sparsely served remote corners of the state, inner city programs dedicated to serving the poor and hunger programs serving clientele with special needs. Its primary goal is to ensure that front-line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Grants are awarded on a bi-monthly basis and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be obtained at www.oyh.org/grant-programs/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.