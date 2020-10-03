360 Communities’ Armful of Love program invites local residents to participate in sharing the joy of the holiday season. Starting on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m., families who live in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount and are financially unable to provide gifts for their children may visit https://360communities.org/resources/armful-of-love/ to apply for the holiday gift program. Those without access to the internet may call 952-985-4065 on Oct. 8 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

