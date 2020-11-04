First-term U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, has finished with the most votes as all precincts are reporting in her 2nd District race against Tyler Kistner, R-Prior Lake.
United States Representative District 2 (289 out of 289 precincts reporting as of 12:39 a.m.)
Republican Tyler Kistner 187,388 46.99%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Angie Craig 187,542 47.03%
Legal Marijuana Now Adam Charles Weeks 23,624 5.92%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 249 0.06%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.