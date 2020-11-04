american flag art.jpg

First-term U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, has finished with the most votes as all precincts are reporting in her 2nd District race against Tyler Kistner, R-Prior Lake.  

United States Representative District 2 (289 out of 289 precincts reporting as of 12:39 a.m.) 

Republican Tyler Kistner 187,388 46.99%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Angie Craig 187,542 47.03%

Legal Marijuana Now Adam Charles Weeks 23,624 5.92%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 249 0.06%

