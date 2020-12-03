To the editor:
What’s the point of having a state legislature that creates laws but then does not follow them?
In the case of the 2nd Congressional District election held Nov. 3, 2020 a death occurred within the candidates running for that office. Voters were told by local news organizations not to vote that race and another race would be held Feb. 9, 2021, in concurrence with Minnesota state law on elections passed by Legislature.
What’s going on here? It’s pretty cut and dry what the procedure should be.
There is already a law on the books, if by chance, this should occur.
Why are judges making decisions on the course of this election, then not signing their opinions, when there is already a law?
Voters were told to not vote this race, then told to vote after weeks of early voting.
In my opinion the 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner should be redone according to the law, passed by the Minnesota Legislature, otherwise what’s the point of the law in the first place?
Brenda Johnson
Apple Valley
