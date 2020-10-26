Following are recordings of the debates between 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, Prior Lake. 

Craig-Kistner debate TPT
Craig, Kistner debate Minnesota Public Radio

More coverage of the race from Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune is at https://tinyurl.com/yyd47a32.

