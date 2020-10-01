Many people expressed their condolences after the sudden death 2nd District candidate Adam Weeks on Sept. 21.
Weeks, 38, who filed to run as a Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in May of this year, died unexpectedly, according to his obituary.
Both 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, and Republican candidate Tyler Kistner, Prior Lake, expressed their sympathies to Weeks’ family.
“I am saddened to hear that Adam Weeks has passed away,” Kistner said. “Adam was a passionate advocate for the causes he believed in, and he will be missed by all those who knew him. We will be praying for Adam and his family and friends as they go through this difficult time.”
“I was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Adam Weeks’ passing earlier this week,” Craig said. “Cheryl and I are praying for the Weeks family during this difficult time.”
Weeks was born June 30, 1982, to George and Mary Weeks, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Adam’s father, George, passed away when Adam was 4 years old. Soon after, Mary and Adam relocated to Northfield, Minnesota.
Weeks attended Northfield schools, and graduated with the class of 2000. During his school days, Adam’s passion was “everything Ken Griffey Jr.” and the Seattle Mariners baseball team, according to his obituary.
Weeks had a smile for everyone he encountered – young or old, his obituary said, noting that he had a passionate soul – he loved people, conversation, skiing, baseball and politics.
Weeks’ work history included an assortment of jobs, but the family said he was happiest these past years with two quite different seasonal jobs. During the winter months, he was manager of Mad Jax Bar & Grill at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota. The spring, summer and fall months involved his love and talents of organic gardening at Mississippi Hills Produce in Goodhue.
He and his mother grew the best organic produce in southern Minnesota, the obituary said, adding that even though it was a lot of hard physical work, this chemical free farm style was their pride and joy and offered up tremendous results.
Their produce sold to Community Supported Agriculture clientele, local restaurants and markets, and every Saturday, June through October, at the River Walk Market in Northfield. Weeks was an active board member of the River Walk Market.
An outdoor funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls.
In addition to advocating for legalizing the possession and use of marijuana, Weeks’ campaign was focused on criminal justice reform, ending the war on drugs and weeding out corruption.
“I want to offer condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Weeks. The loss of any of us is a tragedy, and that’s felt especially in someone who has put his energy into a campaign to serve in public office,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement. “The law is clear on what happens next. If a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election will be held for that office on the second Tuesday of February.”
Because the Legal Marijuana Now Party’s candidate for state auditor received more than 5 percent of the vote in the 2018 elections, it qualifies as a “major party,” meaning provisions of a 2013 law apply, setting up a special election in February, according to Simon.
The special laws and rules enacted for the 2020 election, such as expanded deadlines to submit absentee ballots, would not apply in the February special election, unless future laws or court rulings instate them. A lawsuit has been filed by Craig and an Apple Valley resident to keep the election on Nov. 3 (see related story).
Minnesota’s highest-profile death of a candidate right before the election came in 2002, when Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash on Oct. 25, 11 days before the election. Under the law at the time, Wellstone’s DFL Party picked a replacement candidate, former Vice President Walter Mondale, who narrowly lost to Republican Norm Coleman.
The 2013 law set up special elections for vacancies on the ballot that occur within 79 days of the election. The law was applied several years ago when the Minnesota Supreme Court kicked state Rep. Bob Barrett off the ballot in a dispute over whether Barrett lived in his district. Republican Anne Neu won the special election to replace Barrett.
Information for this story came from the MPR News Partners story by David H. Montgomery at tinyurl.com/yyruzwk8 and from Adam Weeks’ obituary at tinyurl.com/y5p9sq92.
