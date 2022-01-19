Twenty-two District 196 high school students had top finishes at the Section 3AA debate tournament Jan. 7-8 at Eagan High School and qualified to compete at the state debate tournament, that was held online Jan. 14-15.
In Lincoln-Douglas debate, District 196 students captured all six state qualifying spots: John Schwartz of Apple Valley High School was section champion, Nora Bolsoni of Apple Valley was runner-up, Daniel Wochnick and Aerin Engelstad of Eagan High School were third and fourth place, respectively, and Rosemount High School’s Cierra Phillips and Colin Duffy took fifth and sixth place, respectively. This year’s Lincoln-Douglas resolution is, “Resolved: The appropriation of outer space by private entities is unjust.” Debaters must prepare to argue both the affirmative and negative sides of this topic.
In policy debate, District 196 students won three state qualifying spots: Eric Li and Archan Sen of Eagan were section champions, Natu Daniel and Flynn Gray of Eagan were runners-up, and Olivia Beyer and Doha Kassem of Rosemount took third. This year’s policy resolution is, “Resolved: The United States federal government should substantially increase its protection of water resources in the United States.”
In public forum debate, District 196 students took three of the six qualifying spots: Isaiah Dalzell and Izhan Qureishy of Eastview High School were section champions, Calen Hubbs and Malaya Galindez of Eastview were runners-up, and Hari Gokul and Nina Mirfakhraie of Eagan finished in third place. This year’s public forum resolution is, “Resolved: The United States federal government should legalize all illicit drugs.”
In congressional debate, four District 196 students qualified for the state tournament at the qualifying event held at Eagan High in December: Allison Champ of Eastview was section champion, Olivia Noll of Eagan was runner-up, Samrawit Tesfaye of Eastview took third place and Abiha Kashif of Eagan finished fifth. In congressional debate, students debate a variety of legislative bills and resolutions.
The head coaches for debate in District 196 are Scott Voss at Apple Valley, Chris McDonald at Eagan, Cort Sylvester at Rosemount and Todd Hering, Zach Prax and Greta Thomas at Eastview.
