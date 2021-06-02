District 196 Community Education honored adult learners who completed their General Educational Development diploma or high school diploma during the 2020-21 school year, at an Adult Basic Education graduation ceremony, May 27, at Dakota Ridge School in Apple Valley. Twenty-one people participated in the ceremony. According to Community Education, ABE programs are for people ages 17 and older. Instruction is offered for high school completion; English language learning; skill-building and college and career preparation and family school.

