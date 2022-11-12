lv one book 2023

Ruta Sepetys

“I Must Betray You” by internationally acclaimed bestselling author of historical fiction Ruta Sepetys is the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library’s selection for the 2023 OneBook, OneLakeville.

A No. 1 New York Times and national bestseller, “I Must Betray You” is described a gut-wrenching, startling historical thriller about communist Romania and the citizen spy network that devastated a nation. Its cover sets the tone with these words: “Trust no one. Tell no one. Spies are everywhere.”

