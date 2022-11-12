“I Must Betray You” by internationally acclaimed bestselling author of historical fiction Ruta Sepetys is the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library’s selection for the 2023 OneBook, OneLakeville.
A No. 1 New York Times and national bestseller, “I Must Betray You” is described a gut-wrenching, startling historical thriller about communist Romania and the citizen spy network that devastated a nation. Its cover sets the tone with these words: “Trust no one. Tell no one. Spies are everywhere.”
Sepetys, who is published in over 60 countries and 40 languages, examines the little-known history of a nation defined by silence, pain, and the unwavering conviction of the human spirit.
The book is sent in Romania in 1989, when Communist regimes are crumbling across Europe. Seventeen-year-old Cristian Florescu dreams of becoming a writer, but Romanians aren’t free to dream; they are bound by rules and force.
Amidst the tyrannical dictatorship of Nicolae Ceaușescu in a country governed by isolation and fear, Cristian is blackmailed by the secret police to become an informer. He’s left with only two choices: betray everyone and everything he loves — or use his position to creatively undermine the most notoriously evil dictator in Eastern Europe.
Cristian risks everything to unmask the truth behind the regime, give voice to fellow Romanians, and expose to the world what is happening in his country. He eagerly joins the revolution to fight for change when the time arrives. But what is the cost of freedom?
“We are beyond thrilled to spend an evening in conversation with Ruta Sepetys,” said Ann Brucciani Lyon, Friends of the Heritage Library president. “ ‘I Must Betray You’ — which was written in memory of the brave Romanian students on December 21, 1989 — is a page-turner that is impossible to put down. Teen and adult readers will be captivated from start to finish.”
“You won’t want to miss this year’s OneBook, OneLakeville,” said Loretta Ellsworth, OneBook,
OneLakeville chair, noting the event can be attended in person or via live stream, but will not be recorded.
“Our hybrid format will enable book lovers of all ages to join us in the way that is most comfortable for them, whether that’s in person or from the comfort of their homes, cabins or residential communities,” Ellsworth said. “It will also enable them to invite and experience the event with family, friends and book club members near and far.”
Stephanie Opstad, Heritage Library manager, said: “The annual OneBook author event helps promote literacy within our community and brings notable literary talent to Lakeville at no cost to our residents. This compelling novel is as educational as it is thrilling and portrays a forgotten part of history with brilliance and insight. I encourage everyone to read the book and to join us for an interesting evening with Ruta Sepetys.”
OneBook, OneLakeville will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts
Center. People can also participate via live stream. A ticket is required for the free event whether attending in person or online. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 14, 2023, at 8 a.m. at
lakevilleareaartscenter.com/1008/OneBook-OneLakeville. Books will be available for sale and there will be a book signing following the event.
To stay up to date regarding the event and other news from the Friends of the Heritage Library, Like Us on Facebook or Follow Us on Instagram @ HeritageLibraryFriends.
Additional events
There will be two OneBook, OneLakeville Book discussions for individuals who have read the book and are interested in discussing it with others. Also free of charge, they will be held at the Heritage Library in Lakeville on:
- Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Sepetys is considered a “crossover” novelist as both students and adults worldwide read her books.
Winner of the Carnegie Medal, Sepetys is acclaimed for giving voice to underrepresented history and those who experienced it. Her books have won or been shortlisted for over 40 book prizes, are included on over 30 state reading lists, and are currently in development for film and television. Her first novel, “Between Shades of Gray,” which chronicles the Soviet atrocities in Lithuania, has been adapted into the major motion picture, “Ashes in the Snow.”
Sepetys is the daughter of a Lithuanian refugee. Born in Michigan, she was raised in a family of artists, readers, and music lovers. Sepetys said she is passionate about using the power of history and story to foster global dialogue and connectivity. She has been invited to present at NATO, European Parliament, the U.S. Capitol, the Library of Congress, and embassies worldwide. She was awarded the Rockefeller Foundation’s Bellagio Fellowship for her studies on human resilience.
Sepetys was recently bestowed the Cross of the Knight of the Order by the president of Lithuania for her contributions to education and memory preservation and was honored with a postage stamp containing her image. She said she is intensely proud to be Lithuanian, even if that means she has a name no one can pronounce (Rūta Šepetys). Sepetys lives with her family in the hills of Tennessee.
Entering its fifteenth year, OneBook, OneLakeville promotes reading, literacy, and community interaction by engaging members of the Lakeville community in reading and discussing the same book. For more information, visit heritagelibraryfriends.wordpress.com/onebook-onelakeville/.
Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library is the fundraising partner of the Lakeville Heritage Library with a mission to build awareness, appreciation and support of the library. It shares the library’s mission of cultivating community, creativity and learning. Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library and the Lakeville Heritage Library share a vision of a library that acts as a catalyst, connector, and partner to empower residents of all ages to build a successful community.
