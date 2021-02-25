The Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library will host the 2021 OneBook, OneLakeville virtual author event with New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger and Miss Shannan Paul, MyTalk 107.1 radio show host and interviewer, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
The 2021 OneBook OneLakeville selection is “This Tender Land,” which was released Sept. 3, 2019, and was an instant:
- New York Times Bestseller
- USA Today Bestseller
- Wall Street Journal Bestseller
- No. 1 Indie Next Pick
- Publishers Weekly Bestseller
“Given COVID, we rescheduled our 2020 in-person event as a 2021 virtual event via Zoom,” says Loretta Ellsworth, OneBook, OneLakeville chair. “We are excited to spend a night in conversation with author William Kent Krueger and radio and TV host Miss Shannan Paul. Whereas we all look forward to the opportunity to gather in person in the future, this format will enable book lovers of all ages to join us for an author event from the comfort of their homes, cabins or residential communities. It will also enable them to invite and experience the event with family, friends and book club members near and far.”
A nationally renowned author and resident of St. Paul, Krueger’s last 10 novels were all New York Times bestsellers. His work has received many other awards, including the Minnesota Book Award, the Loft-McKnight Fiction Award, the Anthony Award, the Edgar Award, the Dilys Award and the Friends of American Writers Prize.
“The annual OneBook OneLakeville author event helps promote literacy within our community and brings notable literary talent to Lakeville at no cost to our residents,” said Mayor Doug Anderson. “The book’s themes about racial injustice, hardship and homelessness are as relevant today as they were during the Depression. I encourage everyone to read the book and to join us for an interesting, entertaining and insightful virtual evening with William Kent Krueger exploring This Tender Land.”
To register for the virtual book event, go to dakotacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7461452. The event is free of charge. Registration is required to receive a link to join in. Capacity is limited.
The program will be recorded and shared on the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library Facebook page (facebook.com/HeritageLibraryFriends/) and on the Dakota County Library YouTube channel.
There will be two OneBook OneLakeville Book Discussions for individuals who have read the book and are interested in discussing it with others. These are also free of charge and will be held on:
- Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. Register at dakotacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7343600
- Thursday, May 6, at 12:30 p.m. Register at dakotacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7345104
“This Tender Land” is a novel about four orphans on a life-changing odyssey during the Great Depression. It takes place in Minnesota at the fictional Lincoln School, a pitiless place where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan named Odie O’Banion, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent’s wrath. Forced to flee, he and his brother Albert, their best friend Mose, and a brokenhearted little girl named Emmy steal away in a canoe, heading for the mighty Mississippi and a place to call their own.
Over the course of one unforgettable summer, these four orphans will journey into the unknown and cross paths with others who are adrift, from struggling farmers and traveling faith healers to displaced families and lost souls of all kinds.
“This Tender Land” is billed as an enthralling, big-hearted epic that shows how the magnificent American landscape connects us all, haunts our dreams, and makes us whole.
Entering its thirteenth year, OneBook OneLakeville promotes reading, literacy and community interaction by engaging members of the Lakeville community in reading and discussing the same book. For more information, visitheritagelibraryfriends.wordpress.com/onebook-onelakeville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.