Voters living in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District will have several choices of candidates for this fall’s School Board election.
Eighteen District 196 residents filed affidavits of candidacy for three open seats in the Nov. 2 School Board election. Two of the three incumbents and 16 challengers filed during the two-week filing period that ended at 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
The candidates listed in alphabetical order are Kyle Anderson of Rosemount, Craig Angrimson of Apple Valley, Loren Jay Balazs of Apple Valley, Kim Bauer of Apple Valley, Art Coulson of Apple Valley, Leah Gardner of Eagan, Rebecca Gierok of Apple Valley, Kayla Hauser of Rosemount, Curtis Henry of Rosemount, Derek J. Kottke of Eagan, Teresa A. Maki of Rosemount, Sakawdin Mohamed of Eagan, Shaun P. Nelson of Rosemount, Jacob Mark Rylander of Rosemount, John Schaefer of Rosemount, Jessica Turner of Eagan, Bianca Virnig of Eagan, and Kaia Zeigler of Inver Grove Heights.
The terms of Angrimson, Coulson and Mike Roseen expire Jan. 3, 2022. The new terms for all three at-large positions run from January 2022 to January 2026.
Voters can cast their ballot on Election Day at their designated school district polling place, through early in-person voting during the week before Election Day, or by absentee ballot beginning Sept. 17. Voters do not need a reason to vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be completed by mail or in person at the District Office in Rosemount, 3455 153rd St. W., or at one of the Dakota County government centers in Apple Valley, Hastings and West St. Paul.
To absentee vote by mail, voters may download an application from the district website at www.district196.org and mail the completed application as directed in the application materials. Early voting will be offered the week before the election at the District Office and the Dakota County Government Center in Hastings. Voters can also cast their ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. There are 14 combined school district precincts in District 196. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. For information about where to vote, go to www.mnvotes.org or call the Superintendent’s Office at 651-423-7725.
The League of Women Voters of Dakota County is planning to conduct virtual candidate forums on Wednesday, Sept. 29, time to be determined. The forums will be recorded and available on the District 196 YouTube channel.
