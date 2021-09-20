Eagan Police and multiple other agencies negotiated a peaceful end to a 12-hour standoff Sunday with a man who was threatening to burn down a residence in the 3100 block of Jurdy Road.
The Eagan Police Department received a report at 6:41 a.m. from a 911 caller who awoke to the male pouring gasoline inside the residence threatening to set the home on fire, according a release from Eagan Police.
Upon officers arrival they could detect an odor of gasoline coming from the residence. No one was injured and everyone inside the residence was able to get out. The male was the loan occupant in the residence.
Eagan officers negotiated with the male agreed to come out at 6 p.m., almost 12 hours after the incident started. Multiple agencies assisted with theincident. The male will be evaluated by medical staff, the release said.
