Thousands expected to visit Eagan
When the 2021 U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp kicked off Wednesday in Eagan, fans greeted the team with a round of cheers for the first time since 2019.
Last year, training camp was closed to the public due to COVID-19, and for many home games, the stands were basically empty at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“This year’s camp offers an exciting opportunity to welcome back our fans and to reconnect with them after a difficult year,” said Jeff Anderson vice president, strategic and corporate communications. “We expect to see a lot of energy given the fans have not celebrated together or seen the team in person since December 2019.”
There are a still a few public safety measures taking place. Masks are not required, but they are encouraged for unvaccinated fans. Fans will not be required to provide proof of vaccinations to enter training camp, but the team is encouraging them to get it.
Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, in-person autograph sessions with current Vikings will not be available.
Instead, autographed mini footballs will be tossed into the stands at the completion of each practice.
Select Vikings legends will sign autographs each day between 12:30-1:30 p.m. inside the Vikings Museum lobby.
Tickets are reportedly still available. They must be reserved in advance at vikings.com/trainingcamp.
“Tickets are moving well,” Anderson said. “As is typical, we are seeing more demand for practices later in the week and on the weekends. We do have tickets remaining for all open practices, and we expect to see another uptick in reservations as training camp gets underway this week.”
The return of fans is welcome for area businesses.
This is the fourth Minnesota Vikings training camp in Eagan, which has brought in millions to area hotels and restaurants.
According to a study by the University of Minnesota, training camp generated an estimated $5.7 million of economic activity in Eagan in 2019 when an estimated 57,700 fans came to watch the Vikings get ready for the season.
It’s unlikely the numbers will be the same this year.
“The Vikings are capping it at 4,000 fans per day this year, so I think we’ll be down a bit,” said Brent Cory, president and CEO of the Eagan Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The 2019 figures, that was impressive. I think that’s something we can build on.”
According to the study, attendees reported they had also visited the Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Cascade Bay Waterpark, the Eagan Food Truck Festival and Eagan Market Fest in 2019.
“We’re pleasantly surprised to be able to showcase our Eagan amenities with people throughout the Midwest,” Cory said. “There’s plenty here to keep them south of the river. We have this itinerary building, the Visit Widget, on our website (at https://eaganmn.visitwidget.com/plan). That’s been something nice for guests to use as they come to town. The trip planner allows visitors to choose their own interests, budget and preferences – it then helps them effortlessly customize their trip.”
He said visitors will often make a vacation out of their multi-day stay in town.
“I think they were surprised to see that the Twin Cities Premium Outlets were so close,” Cory said. “It’s so close to the Mall of America. They’ll go to the Minnesota Zoo. They’ll find Cascade Bay is this hidden gem just a few miles from Viking Lakes. And there’s plenty of green space in Eagan.”
The area around the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will look a bit different to fans since 2019.
The new Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, which can be found looming in the skyline east of the practice facility, opened last October.
The new four-star, 14-story hotel features 35,000 square feet of event space, including a ballroom, pre-event and meeting spaces.
“This propels us to a lot of different things in Eagan,” Cory said. “Not just training camp. With the additional 320 rooms, it opens capacity for us to go after larger conventions and conferences.”
Amenities include a spa, fitness center, three dining options and a bar terrace. One of those dining options is Kyndred Hearth, a partnership with Ann Kim, James Beard award-winning chef who grew up in Apple Valley.
The Ember & Ice cocktail lounge overlooking the TCO practice field will also reopen after shutting down last fall.
“The Omni Viking Lakes Hotel is being used to host many of our players throughout the duration of camp,” Anderson said. “The Denver Broncos will also stay at the hotel when the team is in town for joint practices (Aug. 11 and 12).”
Omni Viking Lakes hotel wasn’t the only thing added to Viking Lakes since fans were last on site.
The Viking Lakes Residences south of the practice facility is scheduled to open in August. It includes 261 multi-family residential units ranging from one to three bedrooms. Work is nearly complete on the first two residential buildings. Plans show five total residential buildings.
The complex also features a clubhouse that includes a fitness center, lap pool, sauna/steam room, bowling alley, sports simulator and a large game room/lounge. Outdoor amenities include another lap/recreation pool combo, hot tub, yard games, grilling areas, and several walking trails connected to the rest of Viking Lakes.
The Vikings also have a few new neighbors who have moved into the Viking Lakes Innovation Center, an office building south of TCO Stadium.
Arete Sport, the lacrosse sports management agency, as well as the United States Curling Association, moved to Eagan in the past year.
Fans can also visit Minnesota RØKKR and Version1 Esports training facility across from the TCO Performance center to play video games for free and take a tour during camp.
For more information about training camp, visit www.vikings.com/schedule/vikings-events/training-camp/.
