Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire been charged with driving while impaired in Dakota County District Court following an incident Jan. 11.
According to the criminal complaint, Eagan police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank at Dakota Path and Shadow Creek Curve at about 8 p.m. Jan. 11.
Officers reportedly found Maguire in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle that had gone up over a curb and into a snowbank.
An officer detected an alcohol odor, and noticed his speech was slow and slurred and his eyes were bloodshot, watery and glassy, according to the complaint.
He allegedly failed the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, and refused to perform further field sobriety tests at the time.
Maguire was allegedly swaying and staggering, and needed assistance walking and being seated in the squad car.
The officer then placed Maguire under arrest, and Maguire agreed to submit a breath test, which revealed 0.19 blood alcohol content, according to the complaint.
Hastings city attorney from Fluegel Law Firm is prosecuting the case in order to prevent a conflict of interest.
Maguire was charged with driving while impaired in the third degree, and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in the third degree, both gross misdemeanors.
Maguire is currently serving his fourth term as mayor after being first elected in 2006. He was also a member of the Eagan City Council from 2003-2007.
During Tuesday night’s Eagan City Council meeting, Maguire acknowledged the report, but said he would not be commenting on the matter on the advice of his attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.