An Eagan boy was reportedly bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida last week.
According to a Gofundme.com page, Jay Weiskopf, 9, was swimming with his parents March 21 at Miami Beach.
They had just arrived on vacation when the “unthinkable happened.”
Jay was in less than 2 feet of water when he was attacked by a shark.
According to the site, Jay was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery to close a large wound on his shoulder and arm.
He is now back in Minnesota recovering.
“He is a strong and brave fighter, and with the love and support from his family, luckily Jay is going to be okay,” the Gofundme page said.
The site was set up to raise funds to help pay for the surgery and any physical therapy and counseling Jay may need as he recovers.
