What happens next for prep sports?

Spring season is over, and future holds no guarantees
To grasp the COVID-19 pandemic’s unprecedented effect on high school sports, consider this: Not even world wars prevented state tournaments from taking place.
The state high school track, boys tennis and baseball tournaments, staples of Minnesota spring athletics since the first half of the 20th Century, won’t be held. This spring marks the first time an entire season has been wiped out.
With the Minnesota State High School League officially halting the spring sports season last week, coaches, athletes and administrators now can only look ahead to a future that has more questions than answers.
Remainder of spring
The MSHSL board of directors last week allowed spring sports coaches to remain in contact with their athletes under the distance learning procedures already in effect. That means they can communicate electronically but not in person. Coaches can’t hold practices, tryouts or open gyms. Coaches can recommend specific individual workouts but can’t make them mandatory. Athletes may train on their own but not with teammates. These guidelines remain in effect through May 29.
“We’ve tried to look at the things we can control, find the positives and keep interacting with the players and coaches,” Farmington baseball coach Jon Graff said. “Not only do we post things to our team’s Schoology page for drills, videos, updates and various training ideas, but we’ve also tried to stay in touch and keep people engaged.”
The baseball team posted a spotlight page on its Twitter account for each of the 28 juniors and seniors that came out for the program. “We just want to be there for our guys as much as possible,” Graff said.
Many schools across Minnesota remain part of the “Be the Light” program, where stadium lights are turned on once a week to honor students in the Class of 2020. Locally, this is typically being done on Mondays at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time), with the lights remaining on for 20 minutes.
Schools also are in the process of having activity fees returned. In Lakeville, activities directors Tom Dasovich (Lakeville North) and Mike Zweber (Lakeville North) said students will have their full fees refunded. Coaches will receive a pro-rated portion of their stipends. Newly purchased equipment goes into storage, with the hope it will be needed by next spring.
“Fortunately, we didn’t buy anything that was perishable,” Dasovich said.
Moving back spring tourneys?
There were suggestions to move back spring tournaments to times when stay-at-home restrictions might be loosened, but that never appeared to gain traction. Conflicts with summer sports would have been likely. Also, MSHSL media specialist John Millea pointed out that if tournaments were held later in the spring or summer they might not be covered by the MSHSL’s catastrophic insurance policy.
Summer workouts
Local schools are proceeding as if summer workouts will take place as scheduled at school facilities, but there is no guarantee. It probably will depend on when students are allowed back in school buildings. The pandemic has locked out students since mid-March, and last week Gov. Tim Walz extended school closures to the end of the academic year. Walz has not yet committed to re-opening school buildings in June.
Last week, the MSHSL board made two tweaks to the summer workout schedule. The summer waiver period, when coaches can work with their athletes and hold practices, has been extended one week. It now will run June 1-Aug. 7 – assuming schools are open. The July 4 no-contact period has been shortened from seven days to three (July 3-5).
Fall sports opening day
If the virus relents, most fall sports will begin practice Aug. 17. Competition in sports such as girls tennis, soccer and volleyball can begin the following week. Opening night for football would be Sept. 3.
That’s under normal circumstances. And by now, everybody is rooting for a return to normal.
