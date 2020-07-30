Sending off Lakeville’s swimming seniors

On a sunlit Sunday in July, the Lakeville boys swimming and diving team gathered at Sweeney Park to honor their 2019-2020 season.
It wasn’t like team banquets of the past. Swimmers wore masks. There were no video highlights playing, no huge banquet of food, no hugs of congratulations. But there was laughter, cheers and more than a few tears.
This was a chance to honor the North and South seniors who worked to bring Lakeville swimming back to the top of Section 1AA for the first time since Lakeville has had two high schools. South, a preseason underdog, roared to a third-place finish and North clinched its first team title over rival Rochester Century.
“Last year we lost Andrew Trepanier, the fastest kid in the state (Trepanier is currently swimming for the University of Michigan), and we thought we had no chance of winning anything going (into the season), but in the end we won because our team was able to do the best with what we had,” said North sophomore Marcus Satterlee, “It goes to show that one person doesn’t make the team, our hard work and effort combined does.”
North coach Dan Schneider presented four awards to the Section 1AA team champions. Winning the Team Spirit award were graduating senior Sam Anderson and sophomore David Swanson. Graduating senior Otto Belschner, a breaststroke specialist, won the Most Dedicated award. First-year team member and graduating senior Ryan Bordo shared the Most Improved award with sophomore Jordan Skjei Wright. Satterlee and future University of St. Thomas freshman Zack Upham shared the Most Valuable award.
Schneider, who was named Section 1AA Coach of the Year, was emotional talking about North’s season. “I am extremely proud of all the boys on the team. They had a great season in the pool and in the classroom, where they earned the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Silver Award for a team GPA over 3.5,” he said. “The boys were all very motivated, which allowed them to improve all season long and have a great championship season. Our seniors did an outstanding job leading the team, each of them in their own special way. They kept the team focused on the goal of winning the section meet and having lifetime best performances along the way.”
Lakeville South won just three dual meets two years ago. This year the Cougars doubled that number with six wins out of nine and claimed the top spot at both the Cougar Relays and Section 1AA True Team meet.
“Last season was great. We started the season off with a clean record and ended the season with lots of medals and PRs (personal records),” South junior Aaron Cavanaugh said. “We had a lot of great competition the whole season and had lots of super-close meets where we were able to take home the win.”
“Sectionals was a blast,” junior Matt Craig added. “Lakeville is known for our big time drops at sections and this year was no different. Lakeville swimming dropped the most time of any team.”
With “air-fives” for each of his swimmers, South coach Rick Ringeisen announced graduating senior Luke Hanback as the Team Spirit award winner, with the Most Dedicated award going to graduating senior Jack Rieder. Freshman Noah Lind was named Most Improved. Finally, South selected one swimmer, eighth-grader Gage Boushee, and one diver, junior Keegan Gare, to share the Most Valuable award.
Ringeisen laughed when he talked about the turnaround and surprising other teams. “Early in the season other teams knew about South’s quality divers, however, they were not prepared for the team’s depth and versatility,” he said. “It was thrilling for the guys to have been very competitive in dual meets and finish in third place in a tie with Lakeville North in the South Suburban Conference. I was proud of the way the guys trained, competed, cared about each other and excelled in the classroom.
“The team once again this year earned the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Silver Academic Award for having a team GPA over 3.5. Swimming and diving was one of the fortunate sports that were able to complete the season before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented. Now looking back, everyone knows how much things have changed. From this perspective, looking back, it’s nice to remember how amazing the season was for the guys on the team and how much fun they had. The team is looking forward once again to training and competing like we did back in 2019.”
All-Conference honors were awarded to five swimmers from each team. Upham, Satterlee and Belschner received recognition for North, as did juniors Aaron Windfeldt and Sean Larkin. Upham, Satterlee, Belschner and Windfeldt received All-State honors after finishing sixth in the 200-yard medley relay at the Class AA state meet.
Gare, Lakeville South’s top diver, was All-Section 1AA and All-State after finishing eighth in the state finals. Cavanaugh, sophomore Max Kasal and eighth-graders Noah Cochran and Boushee were named All-South Suburban Conference.
Next season will look different with South graduating nine seniors and North graduating six, but both teams have high hopes of building on the success of the 2019-20 season. Guiding North into the 2020-2021 season are three elected captains: Windfeldt, Larkin and incoming senior T.J. Klinkner.
“(It) only makes me more excited for what’s to come, not only as a senior but as a captain as well,” Klinkner said. “I can’t wait to see how everyone improves and how much closer we grow together as a team and as a family.”
Satterlee said he is optimistic about the new season. “The loss of the graduating class hurts every year,” he said. “They were our friends, they were our leaders, and often they are the fastest and they score the most points. But at the end of the day it gives the underclassmen and the up-and-comers an opportunity to step up and lead, and to score the points we are losing … with our younger guys growing and training as hard as they are I’m almost certain we can win (sections) again.”
South elected five captains for the upcoming season. The Cavanaugh brothers, Aaron and Andrew, join incoming seniors Daniel Bui and Craig and state medal contender Gare.
“I’m really going to miss this year’s seniors, as I’ve swam with most of them since I started on the team and some I’ve known even longer,” Craig said. “All the outgoing seniors were great role models. I’m very excited to be a captain next year and be able to make more of a difference on the team. I don’t see why South can’t have an even better record this year.”
“I am confident that this season will be one of the best seasons I have had in my five years of high school swimming,” Aaron Cavanaugh said. “With a strong team all around, JV and varsity, I believe we can place high in True Team state and send multiple swimmers to high school state.”
Said Andrew Cavanaugh: “We are looking at another great year ahead of us with lots of hard work, fun and improvement. ... Our team has an amazing depth which means almost every swimmer can help out the team and fill in for any athlete if needed. Looking into the future, our team this year is going to be great. With most of our team committing to off-season, training improvement has already been made before this year’s season has even started.”
The class of 2020 received thanks for helping the Lakeville swim teams to a strong season. “All of our seniors are not only great swimmers and divers, but more importantly they are wonderful people and teammates,” Schneider said. “They will truly be missed next year and I would like to wish them all the best wherever life takes them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.